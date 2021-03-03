Amber Alert issued for two boys missing from their father’s home on the Northshore

The Louisiana State Police have upgraded the Level II Child Endangerment Alert to an Amber Alert on behalf of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. They are requesting assistance in locating two juvenile males, Kaesyn Heck, an 8-year-old white male, and Jax Matthews, a 4-year-old white male. Kaesyn is approximately 5ft. tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds. Jax is approximately 3 ½ ft. tall and 45 pounds. Both Kaesyn and Jax are blonde headed and have “crew cut” style haircuts. Both children are missing and were last seen from their father’s home at 41598 River Rd. Ponchatoula LA. Jax Matthews was last seen wearing a camo jacket and black rubber boots. Kaesyn was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue long sleeve shirt, jeans and black rubber boots.

The children were in the vehicle when it was stolen from the residence. The vehicle is 2013 Hyundai Elantra, Louisiana plate 153AFD. The vehicle is Maroon in color with a busted sunroof. The direction of travel is also unknown.

Any information please contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150 and Sgt. Lindell Bridges at 985-551-0653.