AMBER ALERT: Police are searching for 3-year-old Erin Brunett and 6-year-old Jalie Brunett

Tangipahoa Parish – Louisiana State Police have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office for 3-year-old Erin Brunett and 6-year-old Jalie Brunett who have been abducted. The children were last seen at 56044 N. Cooper Road in Loranger. They were abducted before 08:00 a.m. this morning.

Erin Brunett is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 3’ tall and weighs about 32 pounds. It is unknown what type of clothing she was wearing when she was abducted.

Jalie Brunett is a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 4’ tall and weighs about 58 pounds. It is unknown what type of clothing she was wearing when she was abducted.

An unknown white male is wanted for questioning for a domestic violence incident, which occurred at the time of the abduction and resulted in a homicide. He is believed to be driving a black 2012 Chrysler 200 with a Louisiana license plate bearing 859GML. There is no hubcap on the back right tire of the vehicle. There may be damage to the rear of the vehicle.

THE DRIVER OF THIS VEHICLE IS BELIEVED TO BE ARMED AND DANGEROUS. EXTREME CAUTION SHOULD BE USED.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Erin and Jalie Brunett should immediately contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-747-9696 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.