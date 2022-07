AMC Houma Palace 10 is set to reopen its doors today with showtimes beginning at 7:00 p.m.

AMC confirmed to the Times: AMC Houma Palace 10 is set to reopen to the public this (Thursday) evening, with the first showtime at 7 p.m. Showtimes and tickets are now available on AMC’s website: https://www.amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/new-orleans/amc-houma-palace-10/showtimes/all/2022-07-28/amc-houma-palace-10/all

The theater closed after Hurricane Ida hit Houma nearly a year ago.