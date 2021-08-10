American Cancer Society Announces Fifth Annual Power in Purple Campaign in Lafourche

In its fifth year in Lafourche Parish, 5 men and 3 women will unite to fight cancer with the American Cancer Society through participation in the Power in Purple campaign until November 1, 2021. Power in Purple Ambassadors will encourage community members to take action in the fight against cancer.

“So many of our friends and family members have been affected by Cancer,” said Annette Fontana, Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court. “Being a part of the American Cancer Society’s Power in Purple Campaign allows me to honor those affected and to raise money that could help save lives from cancer.”

Each Power in Purple Ambassador has accepted a fundraising challenge and will compete to be the top fundraiser among their peers by the end of the campaign. Every dollar raised allows the American Cancer Society to continue leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the American Cancer Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle.

The 2021 Power in Purple Candidates are:

Annette Fontana – Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court

Constance Johnson – Thibodaux City Councilwoman

Calvin Cooks Sr. – Thibodaux City Marshall

Dr. Bobbie Morris – Crescent Dental

Jonathan Terrell – Athletic Director at Nicholls State University

Cody Blanchard – Founder of White Car

Major Cortrell Davis – Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Greg Stock – CEO of Thibodaux Regional Health Systems

If you want to donate to any of the Power in Purple Ambassadors the website is: http://main.acsevents.org/pipplafourcheparish

For more information about the Power in Purple campaign in Thibodaux, call 1-800-227-2345 or email becca.schick@cancer.org