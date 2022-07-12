American Humane offers aid to Terrebonne Parish again

American Humane recently returned to Terrebonne Parish to host a free wellness clinic for cats and dogs alongside Zoetis, the world’s leading animal health company, with assistance from the wonderful staff at Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter. Last year, American Humane’s rescue team deployed to the region to help animals left stranded in the destructive wake of Hurricane Ida.

As the community continues to recover, veterinary healthcare teams at the animal shelter administered essential vaccines, microchips, flea and tick treatments, overall wellness checks and more. all at no cost to families and their cute companions. During their appointments, pet parents also received a low-cost spay or neuter voucher, learned the importance of routine veterinary care and were informed about local veterinary resources available to them.

“It is critical that, just like the rest of our family, our pets are vaccinated and receiving wellness checks and we are honored to once again provide the community of Terrebonne Parish with these lifesaving services,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. “We thank Zoetis for joining us in our efforts to offer the highest level of care for America’s animals and are hopeful we can hold even more clinics like this one across the country.”

Community members were thankful for a little relief, and it came just in time, as inflation continues to increase, and prices of goods and services soar throughout the country. In total, 105 animals were treated at the clinic in just a four-hour span, including 79 dogs and 26 cats.

“When pets are healthy, their people are healthier and happier, and the human-animal bond is strengthened on both sides of the leash,” said Dr. Mike McFarland, chief medical officer at Zoetis. “That’s why we’re committed to expanding access to veterinary care as part of our support in communities around the world.”

In conjunction with June’s Pet Preparedness Month, clinic attendees also learned how to create an emergency supply kit for their pets, which is a vital resource to have on hand as hurricane season approaches. Pet parents also received supplies of medicines including Simparica® flea and tick treatment, courtesy of Zoetis.