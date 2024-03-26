American Humane Partners with Zoetis to Host Pet Wellness Clinic for over 250 Local Animals in Terrebonne Parish, LA

WASHINGTON, D.C. (March 26, 2024) — On Friday, March 22, American Humane, the country’s first national animal welfare organization, partnered with Zoetis, a world leader in animal health, to host a pet wellness clinic in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana. Pet parents brought cats and dogs to American Humane’s mobile clinic where veterinarians provided rabies vaccinations, species-specific combo vaccinations, flea and tick treatments, and microchipping, free of charge.

American Humane is not new to Terrebonne Parish, having spent four weeks running a temporary shelter there after Hurricane Ida. Pet parents attending the clinic received Pet Preparedness Kits, ensuring they have essential supplies at the ready in case of an emergency.

Natural disasters are not the only thing posing a risk to local pets. Across the country, many families in rural or remote areas lack access to veterinary care, with families often being forced to travel long distances for their pets. This can be particularly challenging for those without reliable transportation and limited resources.

The aim of the Wellness Clinic was to meet these challenges head on, empowering local pet parents with the tools and resources they need to safeguard the health and wellbeing of their cherished companions.

“American Humane has been on the frontlines of improving the lives and welfare of animals for nearly 150 years,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane President and CEO. “Building off that foundation, we were proud to partner with Zoetis to host a pet wellness clinic in Louisiana and are grateful for their generosity in donating needed medication and supplies.”

Over 250 pets were served, and this clinic serves as a poignant reminder of the transformative power of compassion and collaboration. One pet parent shared that the clinic “means the world to her” given the high cost of veterinary service. Another pet parent told the story of her family’s new dog, Snowball, that they rescued after he was found as a stray in her neighborhood. They were grateful to be able to give Snowball a forever home and the care he needs.

“Pets are valued members of families, providing companionship, emotional support, and joy to their owners. Proactive and routine veterinary care ensures that pets can live longer and healthier lives, which is why at Zoetis, we are committed to ensuring that all animals have access to care,” said Tara Bidgood, Vice President and Head of Veterinary Professional Services and Medical Affairs, Zoetis. “Just like humans, animals require preventative healthcare to maintain their well-being. When pets are healthy, their owners are healthier and happier, and the human-animal bond is strengthened. A valued partner for 14 years, we are honored to support American Humane with remote wellness clinics.”

Photos from the wellness clinic can be accessed here and can be credited to American Humane.

About American Humane:

American Humane is the United States’ first national humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare, helping to verify the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane has been First to Serve™ the cause of animals and for over 145 years has been at the forefront of virtually every major advance in the humane movement. For more information or to support our lifesaving work, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org, follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube for the latest breaking news and features about the animals with whom we share our Earth.

About Zoetis:

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $8.5 billion in 2023 with approximately 14,100 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com .