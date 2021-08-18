Angola Prison Fall Rodeo Canceled Due to COVID Surge

Angola Prison Fall Rodeo has been canceled due to the recent statewide surge in COVID cases. The Fall Rodeo was scheduled for every Sunday in October. In addition, the arts and crafts fair that is part of the rodeo is also canceled to protect patrons, staff, and prisoners.

Louisiana State Penitentiary staff will contact individuals who have already purchased tickets and issue refunds.

The Angola Prison Rodeo is the longest-running prison rodeo in the country beginning in 1965 as a joint endeavor between offenders, prison employees, and civilians who live in Angola’s residential area. The first two rodeos, in 1965 and 1966, were not open to the public.

The Department continues to monitor the COVID-19 surge, and will make decisions accordingly.