Animal Planet series to follow Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, premieres Sunday night

All-new series LOUISIANA LAW follows the men and women of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) as they patrol one of the most geographically diverse states in the U.S., with a jurisdiction that ranges from 200 miles out into the Gulf of Mexico up to the border of Arkansas. With the authority to enforce all fish and wildlife laws in addition to state and federal criminal laws, the wildlife agents of Louisiana are tasked with protecting the natural resources of the state and are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, often patrolling alone and miles from backup. Audiences will travel deep into the woods and bayous with these wildlife agents as they encounter perilous situations that affect wildlife and citizens alike, all in the name of conservation. LOUISIANA LAW premieres exclusively on Animal Planet Sunday (May 9) at 8 p.m.

“This show is a window into the day-to-day experiences of our dedicated and professional wildlife agents,” said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “I am happy and proud that the public will get to see the decisions these men and women have to make daily to maintain our Sportsman’s Paradise.”

“We are super excited to show the world what we do as wildlife agents day in and day out for the state of Louisiana,” said Col. Chad Hebert, head of the LDWF Law Enforcement Division. “We are proud of the show and the jobs our agents do to help conserve the wildlife resources for this Sportsman’s Paradise for generations to come. The show will also highlight the many other facets of what it takes be a wildlife agent for the state.”

Nicknamed “Sportsman’s Paradise” because of the state’s rich resources and activities like fishing, hiking, and hunting, Louisiana is home to more than one million alligators, countless crawfish, shrimp, oysters, bobcats, black bear, deer, 160 species of birds, and an abundance of fresh and saltwater fish. With this wealth of species, legal fishing and hunting is a way of life for some residents; to preserve the land and to protect both citizens and wildlife, the wildlife agents patrol Louisiana’s beautiful bayous, massive river deltas, and thick pine forests.

In the premiere episode of LOUISIANA LAW, audiences meet the courageous wildlife agents who patrol this rich, diverse state. Sgt. Scott Dupre and Senior Agent William Carpenter track down and investigate a crab fisherman allegedly stealing hundreds of traps belonging to other fishermen in the southern waters of St. Mary Parish. Sgt. Dupre and Senior Agent William Carpenter rescue an injured eagle on the side of the road, while in Cameron Parish, Cpl. Michael Hebert seizes an illegally caught flounder and donates the fish to a family in need. In Bossier Parish, Sr. Agent Emily Sexton and Cpl. Justin Greer face a tough dilemma when a young hunter’s first deer is brought illegally across state lines by his father. And Cpl. Blaine Wagner and Sr. Agent Austin Landry are on oyster patrol off the southern coast of St. Bernard Parish, where they encounter a Captain that has a full boat of oysters with no proper licenses; the situation escalates when they suspect the captain of driving under the influence.

LOUISIANA LAW is produced for Animal Planet by Warm Springs Productions in Association with Watson Pond Productions, where Christopher Voos, Marc Pierce, Chris Richardson, and Brad Johnson serve as executive producers. For Animal Planet, Lisa Lucas is executive producer with Marissa Donovan as production coordinator