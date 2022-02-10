Animal Shelter Reduces Adoption Fees to Help Families Find their Furry Valentine

Valentines Day 2022 is only a few days away, and if you’re looking for the perfect snuggles and kisses at the end of the day, the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is reducing their adoption prices to help you find your furry Valentine.

From February 9 – February 14, the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is reducing adoption fees to $14 for those animals who have been long term residents. All dogs are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, micro chipped, and ready to love you.

Those interested in adopting a pet can visit the shelter’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Terrebonne-Parish-Animal-Shelter-112553058770782 or Petfinder.com for pictures of the pets who are currently up for adoption.

Shelter adoption hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 100 Government Street, Gray, LA 70359.

“It is with great anticipation that by offering a reduced price for adoptions that more dogs can find homes,” reads a statement from Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter.

For more information, please contact TPAS at (985) 873-6709.