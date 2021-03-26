Annual Haven ‘Home is Where the Heart is Spring Gala’ Goes Live as a Telethon this Saturday

The annual Haven Home is Where the Heart is Spring Gala presented by Thibodaux Regional Medical Center is going LIVE as a telethon and will be broadcast on HTV Channel 10, on Saturday, March 27 from 6:00-9:00 pm.

The Spring Gala is the agency’s largest fundraising initiative and provides substantial resources. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the Gala was not held causing huge gaps in funding.

“We are so excited to be able to move forward with our Gala this year in a way that is safe for everyone,” said Julie Pellegrin, Executive Director of The Haven. “The telethon brings back a bit of nostalgia while being able to raise much-needed funds for our agency. Having everything LIVE and online allows us to be able to reach a much broader audience.”

The exciting event will include a star-studded lineup of entertainment and guests. Entertainment will be provided by the Cane Breakers whose lineup will include a variety of fan favorites from the ’70s, 80’s and ’90s.

There will be a live auction that includes special, one-of-a-kind items you won’t want to miss. One of the highlights of the night is a huge virtual auction with over 150 gift items from area merchants which includes the infamous “Gourmet to Go” that offers delicious food delicacies. You can view and bid on items here: https://one.bidpal.net/2021haventelethon/welcome

Guest appearances will be made throughout the night. Many more surprises can be easily viewed on HTV-10 or HTV’s Facebook Page Live in the comfort and safety of your own home.

In lieu of the delicious food typically offered at the Gala, local restaurants have also stepped up to hold dine-in and donate events. Chick-fil-A will donate 10% of mobile sales on Saturday. C’est Bon Nutrition will donate 10% of all sales on Saturday with a mention of the Haven. Papi Cheo will donate 10% of sales on Saturday from 6-9 p.m. Milano and the Patio will broadcast the telethon and accept donations on behalf of the Haven. The following restaurants will offer the option for patrons to donate as well: 531 Liberty, La Carreta, Texas Roadhouse, Walk-on’s, La Casa, Boudreau & Thibodeau’s and Your Pie.

The Haven, founded in 1993 has been providing safety, advocacy, crisis response, and education to survivors of sexual assault and domestic, dating and family violence. The mission of The Haven is to empower survivors of family violence and sexual assault to live safe, independent, and violence-free lives. The Haven is dedicated to breaking the cycle of violence by changing attitudes and beliefs for all people to live free from the threat of violence.

Last year, The Haven provided a safe home and shelter for 135 families fleeing from domestic violence in their homes. The agency answered 1,132 calls on the crisis hotline from persons seeking services related to domestic violence and sexual assault. In the same period, the agency provided non-residential support services to 411 men, women, and children including counseling, advocacy, transportation, and crisis intervention. These much-needed services could not exist without the generosity of our donors and supporters.

For more information, please call 985-872-0757.