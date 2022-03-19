Annual Rocking for Robbie Fundraiser event at Nicholls

Tri Sigma at Nicholls State University invites you to the 6th annual Rocking for Robbie fundraiser event, on Saturday, March 19, from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. at Nicholls State University.

The event is held each year in honor of the life of Robbie Page, the son of Tri Sigma’s fourth national president, Mary Hastings Holloway Page. Robbie passed away in 1951, at age five from polio, the disease had no cure at time of his passing. In honor of Robbie’s legacy, Tri Sigma established the Robbie Page Memorial Fund, to fund polio research projects, including the Salk vaccine trials. Each year, the memorial fund helps hundreds of children, by supporting local and national grants.

The event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with the Rocking for Robbie chair activity, in which guests “rock” in a rocking chair activity, in recognition of children battling with polio. Following the activity, guests will enjoy live entertainment by Russ Cheramie, and Kaitlyn Danos, as well as games, and lots of cajun food.

Guests are welcome to bring their own chair or blanket to the event.

Admission is $25, and extra shirts will be available for purchase for $25 while supplies last. All proceeds will go to the Lady of the Lake hospital to help children with muscular dystrophy.

The event will be held in the recreational center side parking lot on the Nicholls campus.