Another joyful day on the bayou with BCF

The Bayou Community Foundation celebrated another joyful day on the bayou on Friday, April 14, 2023. BCF dedicated the 17th new home in Dulac as part of the Bayou Community Foundation’s Hurricane Ida Housing Recovery Program.

During the dedication, Sport and Sylvia Robinson, along with their family were presented with the keys to their new home built on the site of the one destroyed by Hurricane Ida. The Hurricane Ida Housing Recovery Program is made possible through generous donors, partners, and volunteers. “A special thanks goes to the generous Mennonite Disaster Service volunteers who are building these storm- tough homes! We would also like to thank Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux , and Holy Family Catholic Church,” reads a statement from BCF.

Bayou Community Foundation is the only charitable foundation solely focused on building and sustaining the communities of Lafourche Parish, Terrebonne Parish, and Grand Isle. You can give online to BCF anytime online or through SOLA Give Day today through Thursday, May 4.