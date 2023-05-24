Appeals Court Overturns Ruling Restricting Thibodaux Regional Health System From Providing Services in Houma

Recently, Terrebonne General Health System sued Thibodaux Regional Health System to prevent Thibodaux Regional from providing urgent care and specialty physician services in Houma. Judge Dagate later imposed an injunction against Thibodaux Regional.

The First Circuit Court of Appeal has unanimously overturned the ruling by Judge Dagate. Patients who choose to receive quality, personalized care from Thibodaux Regional can continue to do so close to home. Sixty percent of Thibodaux Regional’s patients originate from outside of Thibodaux.