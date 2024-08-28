Applications are now open for JA of Houma’s Academic Excellence Grant

Calling all Terrebonne Parish teachers! Applications are now open for JA of Houma’s Robert L. Morris Academic Excellence Teacher Grant to fund your next innovative project and inspire academic excellence. Let’s shape the future, one brilliant idea at a time.

“Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s Teacher Grant is aimed at supporting and recognizing the hard work of educators in our community. This program offers a $1,000 grant to deserving teachers to help fund innovative classroom projects,” reads a statement from JA of Houma. “We believe in empowering teachers to create engaging learning experiences for their students and look forward to seeing the positive impact of these grants in the classroom. Applications are now open, and we encourage all eligible teachers to apply for this exciting opportunity to enhance their teaching practice.”

Eligible applicants include Terrebonne Parish private or parochial school teachers, PreK3-12th grade, employed full-time by their represented school (i.e., classroom and special education teachers, librarians, speech therapists, or guidance counselors directly involved in the instruction of children).

The application can be completed either by downloading the paper application or by completing the online application. Teachers can apply for the grant here.

The mission of JA of Houma is to provide charitable services beneficial to our local community that focus on providing physical and emotional support to those in need, with a particular emphasis on children. For more information about the local organization, please visit their Facebook or website.