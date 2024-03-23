Applications are open for the Terrebonne Parish Arts Funding Grant PAF 2024

The Bayou Regional Arts Council has announced that applications are now open for their Terrebonne Parish Arts Funding Grant PAF 2024, sponsored by the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government.

“The Terrebonne Parish Arts Funding Program supports accessibility to the arts for the residents of Terrebonne Parish by giving non-profit organizations the opportunity to develop and strengthen arts programs that meet the needs of the community,” reads the official grant guideline from Terrebonne Parish. “The Terrebonne Parish Arts Funding Program hopes to:

Strengthen arts programing in Terrebonne Parish

Encourage professional artists to undertake projects that have meaningful community involvement and impact

Encourage non-profit organizations to sponsor arts activities including the classical, contemporary, and traditional arts in the eight artistic disciplines: dance, design arts, folklife, literature, media, music, theater, visual arts and crafts

Stimulate additional local support for the arts

Provide arts activities for groups which have had limited arts experiences

Provide funding for arts activities that are open to the public

Develop the grant-writing skills of our local arts organizations.”

The deadline to apply for the Terrebonne Parish Arts Funding Grant is April 30, 2024. For the official list of guidelines, including eligibility requirements, please click here. For questions or more information, please visit the Bayou Regional Arts Council Facebook, website, or email cdc@bayouarts.org.