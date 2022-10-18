Applications for 2023-2024 FAFSA are now open

Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA) applications for the 2023-2024 school year are open and the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance is encouraging students to gather their materials now for a seamless process. While the deadline to submit an application for federal student aid is June 30, 2023, completing applications early can help students get a head start on the upcoming academic year.

Whether your incoming freshman or returning student for the 2023-2024 school year, you’ll need the following documents to complete their federal student aid application:

FSA ID to use online portal

2021 tax form (parent and student if applicable)

2021 W2 (parent and student if applicable)

Social security number (parent and student if applicable)

Drivers license number

Untaxed income records

Cash, savings and checking account balances (parent and student if applicable)

Investments (other than the home you live in)

Students will also be required to provide additional information on any school applied for even if you haven’t been accepted. You can list up to 10 schools at a time on your FAFSA form. FAFSA applications for the 2023-2024 school year can be completed online here.