Applications for 2023-2024 FAFSA are now open

Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA) applications for the 2023-2024 school year are open and the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance is encouraging students to gather their materials now for a seamless process. While the deadline to submit an application for federal student aid is June 30, 2023, completing applications early can help students get a head start on the upcoming academic year.
Whether your incoming freshman or returning student for the 2023-2024 school year, you’ll need the following documents to complete their federal student aid application:
Students will also be required to provide additional information on any school applied for even if you haven’t been accepted. You can list up to 10 schools at a time on your FAFSA form. FAFSA applications for the 2023-2024 school year can be completed online here.