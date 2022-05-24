Applications for Hurricane Ida Residential Demolition Program are being accepted

Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced that the Terrebonne Parish Hurricane Ida Residential Demolition Program is accepting applications. Residents who meet the following requirements may be eligible for demolition of their residential property:

Hurricane IDA damaged your home beyond repair

You have NOT received insurance proceeds or other funding to assist with the demolition of your storm damaged structure.

Commercial Properties are not eligible for the program. Applications must meet all local and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requirements before being approved. Residents are not guaranteed to be granted demolition assistance by submitting an application.

Once submitting an application, residents will be contacted by TPOHSEP to fill out a Right-of-Entry Document Packet. Applications for the Terrebonne Parish Hurricane Ida Residential Demolition Program can be completed and submitted here.