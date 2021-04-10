Applications now being accepted for Thibodaux City Marshal’s scholarship program

Thibodaux City Marshal Calvin Cooks, Sr. has announced applications are now being accepted for the Thibodaux City Marshal Calvin Cooks, Sr. Scholarship Program.

All eligible students in the City of Thibodaux/Ward 2 area are encouraged to apply.

Two (2) $500 scholarships will be awarded to graduating high school students who are planning

to attend Nicholls State University or Fletcher Technical Community College. Applicants must be a permanent resident of the City of Thibodaux/Ward 2 area and must be eligible for admission to the school indicated on the application. The award will only be paid for attendance at one of the aforementioned qualifying institutions as a full-time, undergraduate student.

The scholarship is a gift, not a loan, and is awarded to defray the rising costs of tuition and related expenses in higher education. There are no restrictions on the purposes for which the scholarship is spent.

Scholarship application forms can be obtained by emailing Calvin Cooks, Sr. at calvin.cooksvz@gmail.com.

Completed applications can be turned in at 1309 Canal Boulevard (2nd floor) Thibodaux, LA 70301 or mailed to Calvin Cooks, Sr., 144 Pecan Street, Thibodaux, LA 70301.

All applications must be received by Thibodaux City Marshal Calvin Cooks, Sr. no later than Monday, May 3, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. All eligible applicants will be included in a live drawing on Facebook at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

There are no restrictions on applicants by reason of race, creed, color, age or national origin.

The Thibodaux City Marshal Calvin Cooks, Sr. Scholarship Program awards scholarships to provide assistance to worthy students living in the City of Thibodaux/Ward 2 area in furthering their education and training with resources made available from personal funds of Calvin Cooks, Sr.