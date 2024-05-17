Applications open for Future Leaders of Lafourche program

May 17, 2024
May 17, 2024

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that applications are now open for the 2024 Future Leaders of Lafourche program. Presented by Sheriff Craig Webre, this initiative is designed for high school students in Lafourche Parish, including those from Central Lafourche High School, E.D. White Catholic High School, South Lafourche High School, Thibodaux High School, and the Virtual Academy of Lafourche.

Participants in the program will have the opportunity to hear from elected officials and local business leaders, and they will tour several notable facilities in Lafourche Parish. The program will be held twice over the course of one week during the summer: June 3-7 and July 8-12. Students will attend one of these weeks. The program is open to students entering 10th, 11th, or 12th grade, and the deadline to apply is Monday, May 27. Applications can be completed online at the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office’s website.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
