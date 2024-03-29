April 6, 2024 officially proclaimed as “Twin Fest Louisiana Day”

The Terrebonne Parish Council officially declared April 6, 2024 as Twin Fest Louisiana Day, in celebration of Louisiana’s first-ever festival celebrating twins, multiples, and those who love them– marking a day of joyous festivities in the spirit of unity!

Proclaiming April 6, 2024 as Twin Fest Louisiana Day – “Whereas, Twin Fest Louisiana, a festival unique in its nature and the first of its kind in Louisiana, is set to take place on April 6, 2024, from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. in downtown Houma, LA, celebrating twins, multiples, and their admirers, marking a day of unity, diversity, and joyous festivities; and

“Whereas, this groundbreaking event not only serves as a platform for twins and multiples to connect and celebrate their unique bond but also acts as a beacon of multicultural and family-focused festival culture, bridging diverse communities and socioeconomic groups within our beloved state; and

“Whereas, Twin Fest Louisiana is dedicated to showcasing the Bayou Region as a year-round tourist attraction, thereby contributing to the revitalization of our local economy and providing a substantial boost to small businesses still recuperating from the impacts of Hurricane Ida and the COVID-19 pandemic; and

“Whereas, at the heart of Twin Fest Louisiana is a noble cause, with the festival acting as a significant supporter of CHeriSH Times Two, a non-profit organization committed to assisting individuals in navigating life’s transitions wit grace and self-sufficiency, echoing the personal journey of its twin sister founders through the Louisiana Foster Care system; and

“Whereas, the festival is set to feature a rich tapestry of cultural expressions; including music genres such as Gospel, Cajun, Blues, and second-line with a brass band, alongside arts, crafts, a kids zone, yoga, games, and contests, all designed to celebrate the uniqueness of twins and multiples while offering education opportunities from vendors, embodying the festival’s motto: ‘Be unique, connect, educate, and collaborate.’

“Now, therefore be it resolved by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of the Parish President and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that the day of April 6, 2024 be hereby proclaimed as ‘Twin Fest Louisiana Day,’ and that all citizens be encouraged to participate in and embrace the festivities and recognize the significance of this day by promoting and supporting the aims of Twin Fest Louisiana, fostering an environment of inclusivity, education, and collaboration, and by celebrating the extraordinary connection between twins, multiples, and their communities.”

Twin Fest Louisiana will occur on Saturday, April 6th, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Downtown Houma. All are invited to attend this free event!

“Picture Twin Fest Louisiana as a lively, melting pot of cultures, beckoning tourists and locals alike. It’s not just a party; it’s a lifeline for the community,” reads an official description of the ground-breaking festival from their website. “With the aftermath of Hurricane Ida still lingering, this festival becomes a source of hope, injecting life and commerce into local businesses. So, when you dance and explore, you’re not just having fun—you’re helping rebuild, recover, and make the community stronger together. Twin Fest Louisiana is where celebration meets compassion, making a real difference in people’s lives.”

The proclamation was presented on March 27, 2024 at the Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting. For more information about the upcoming Twin Fest, please click here.

To watch the full Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting, please visit their Facebook page.