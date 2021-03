Terry Arabie will face Spence Cressionie in a runoff for the District 6 Lafourche Parish Council seat.

None of the three candidates received more than 50% of the vote.

Arabie won 49% (411 votes). Cressionie won 28% (237 votes). Torrace Hampton won 23% (197 votes).

The runoff will take place on April 24, 2021.