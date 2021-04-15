Archie Chaisson calls for Moment of Silence this afternoon for lost mariners

The Seacor Power capsized about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. As of Thursday morning, rescuers had saved six crewmembers, and another 12 remained missing, authorities have said.

Greater Lafourche Port Commission Executive Director Chett Chiasson released the following statement:

“To say the last two days have been terrible would be an understatement. As we as a board and staff remain hopeful that more of the missing will be found, we pray for the ongoing situation that has been unrelenting in nature. More aptly, Mother Nature has dealt a blow to our mariners and offshore workers that make their living by servicing our Nation in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The truth is these brave men and women accept the risks and challenges of working in a marine environment to provide much-needed resources for all U.S. citizens no matter their creed or ethnicity. The Lady of the Gulf statue, located in Port Fourchon, is a symbol that should give us all hope and strength at times like this as she gazes out on the horizon looking for the lost and calling them to her welcoming arms. I encourage everyone to continue praying for all those involved and to remember just how precious life is in moments like these.”

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson has asked for a moment of silence this afternoon.

“At 4:00 PM today, the same time the distress calls went out, we ask that all of Lafourche Parish come together in a moment of silence for the mariners of the Seacor Power.”