Arctic Blast: Now is the time to prepare for this week’s freezing temperatures

Louisiana Shrimp Season to Close December 19 in Portions of State Waters
December 18, 2022
Terrebonne General Health System Honored as Platinum Hospital Partner by LOPA
December 18, 2022

A potent Arctic airmass is expected to impact the region late this week and through the Christmas weekend. The forecast is advertising lows in the mid-teens to mid-20s but there is a decent chance that a few areas might touch the lower teens perhaps single digits.

 

With morning lows forecast to drop into the teens & lower 20s along with many locations seeing below freezing temps for over 30 hours; now is the time to prepare for these rare conditions. Get your warm clothes and check CO sensors.


 

One last hazard to prepare for will be the wind chill overnight Thursday & Friday. Strong winds combining with temps at or below freezing will cause wind chill (apparent temperature) readings to range from the mid-single digits to teens and could quickly lead to hypothermia.

 

Remember the four P’s of cold weather: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes.

 




Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

An undersized sweet potato affected by this year’s weather extremes sits in dry, dusty soil. LSU AgCenter file photo.

December 18, 2022

‘Bad all the way around’: Tough year has Louisiana sweet potato farmers pondering future of industry

Read more