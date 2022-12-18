Arctic Blast: Now is the time to prepare for this week’s freezing temperatures

A potent Arctic airmass is expected to impact the region late this week and through the Christmas weekend. The forecast is advertising lows in the mid-teens to mid-20s but there is a decent chance that a few areas might touch the lower teens perhaps single digits.

With morning lows forecast to drop into the teens & lower 20s along with many locations seeing below freezing temps for over 30 hours; now is the time to prepare for these rare conditions. Get your warm clothes and check CO sensors.

One last hazard to prepare for will be the wind chill overnight Thursday & Friday. Strong winds combining with temps at or below freezing will cause wind chill (apparent temperature) readings to range from the mid-single digits to teens and could quickly lead to hypothermia.

Remember the four P’s of cold weather: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes.