Are you prepared for hurricane season?

Hurricane season is just around the corner. The 2022 season will begin Wednesday, June 1 and continue through Wednesday, November 30, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasting a range of 14 to 21 named storms. The National Hurricane Center deemed the 2022 season to be “above-normal” with an expected six out of 10 storms to become hurricanes with winds of 74 miles per hour.
Nearly nine months after Hurricane Ida slammed into the coast, residents of Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish are still recovering from the widespread damage. Gina M. Raimondo, NOAA Secretary of Commerce shared the importance of disaster preparedness planning. “Early preparation and understanding your risk is key to being hurricane resilient and climate-ready,” said Raimondo. “Throughout the hurricane season, NOAA experts will work around-the-clock to provide early and accurate forecasts and warnings that communities in the path of storms can depend on to stay informed.”
Creating a plan for your family, home, business and pets can reduce the anxiety and stress associated with natural disasters and their aftermath. Here are a few tips to keep in mind while preparing for the 2022 hurricane season.
- Create an emergency supply kit– When a hurricane warning is issued, many people rush to the stores to purchase essential items leaving shelves empty. Prepare your kits ahead of time by purchasing water, flashlights, a radio, batteries, candles, matches, and first aid supplies.
- Begin stocking up on non-perishable foods-Once again, once the warning is issued, things fly off the shelves. Stock up on non-perishable foods in advance. Canned meats, soups, fruit, rice, noodles, dry cereal, and snacks are a good idea to have on hand.
- Prepare your home-Protect your home by ensuring wall openings are sealed, remove weak branches and trees that are surround your home, purchase boards to cover your windows and doors, and consider purchasing sandbags to place around your doors, if you live in a low lying area. In addition, make sure you insurance policies are up to date.
- Develop an evacuation plan-While you may not know exactly what direction you may need to head, you can create a plan by knowing where your important documents are, and keeping any necessary prescriptions filled. Remember when the time comes to plan your route, take pets into consideration, finding pet friendly lodging, ensuring the safety of your whole family.