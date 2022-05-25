Are you prepared for hurricane season?

Hurricane season is just around the corner. The 2022 season will begin Wednesday, June 1 and continue through Wednesday, November 30, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasting a range of 14 to 21 named storms. The National Hurricane Center deemed the 2022 season to be “above-normal” with an expected six out of 10 storms to become hurricanes with winds of 74 miles per hour.

Nearly nine months after Hurricane Ida slammed into the coast, residents of Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish are still recovering from the widespread damage. Gina M. Raimondo, NOAA Secretary of Commerce shared the importance of disaster preparedness planning. “Early preparation and understanding your risk is key to being hurricane resilient and climate-ready,” said Raimondo. “Throughout the hurricane season, NOAA experts will work around-the-clock to provide early and accurate forecasts and warnings that communities in the path of storms can depend on to stay informed.”

Creating a plan for your family, home, business and pets can reduce the anxiety and stress associated with natural disasters and their aftermath. Here are a few tips to keep in mind while preparing for the 2022 hurricane season.