Are You Ready to Spring Forward with Daylight Saving Time?

It’s that time of the year again, before heading to bed on Saturday night, don’t forget to set your microwave, stove, and car clocks forward to avoid being late for morning activities. Daylight savings time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, clocks will spring forward and result in one less hour of sleep.

While some people can naturally adjust to the time change, others may find themselves struggling to cope with daylight savings. Prepare your body a few days early with the following tips: minimize screen time, practice good habits before bed-time, set a sleep schedule, avoid long naps, and refrain from coffee and alcohol.