Area Marching Bands have successful shows at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship

Nine area high school marching bands performed at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Lafayette.

Thirty-six bands from across Louisiana competed. Four of our local schools placed in the top 10 Louisiana State Marching Bands. First place Grand Champions was the Central Lafourche Trojan Lancer Band! Also placing were: 5th place, Terrebonne High School; 6th place, South Lafourche High School; 9th place H.L. Bourgeois High School.

Other awards for the different school who participated included:

Overall Band Small Class: 1st place, South Lafourche High School

All Class Most Outstanding

1st place Percussion- Central Lafourche High School

1st place Drum Major – Central Lafourche High School

Class 1A 1st place Auxiliary – E.D. White Catholic High School 1st place Percussion – Vandebilt Catholic High School 2nd place Percussion – E.D. White Catholic High School 2nd place Overall Band – E.D. White Catholic High School Class 2A 1st place Auxiliary – South Lafourche High School 1st place Drum Major – South Lafourche High School 2nd place Drum Major – South Terrebonne High School 1st place Percussion – South Terrebonne High School 2nd place Percussion – South Lafourche High School 1st place Overall Band – South Lafourche High School Class 3A 1st place Auxiliary – Central Lafourche High School 2nd place Auxiliary – Thibodaux High School 1st place Drum Major – Central Lafourche High School 1st place Percussion- Central Lafourche High School 2nd place Percussion – H.L. Bourgeois High School 1st place Overall Band – Central Lafourche High School 2nd place Overall Band – Terrebonne High School

