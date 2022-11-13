Area Marching Bands have successful shows at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship

November 13, 2022

Nine area high school marching bands performed at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Lafayette.

 

Thirty-six bands from across Louisiana competed. Four of our local schools placed in the top 10 Louisiana State Marching Bands. First place Grand Champions was the Central Lafourche Trojan Lancer Band! Also placing were: 5th place, Terrebonne High School; 6th place, South Lafourche High School; 9th place H.L. Bourgeois High School.


 

Other awards for the different school who participated included:

 

Overall Band Small Class: 1st place, South Lafourche High School

 

All Class Most Outstanding
1st place Percussion- Central Lafourche High School

1st place Drum Major – Central Lafourche High School

Class 1A
1st place Auxiliary – E.D. White Catholic High School
1st place Percussion – Vandebilt Catholic High School
2nd place Percussion – E.D. White Catholic High School
2nd place Overall Band – E.D. White Catholic High School
Class 2A
1st place Auxiliary – South Lafourche High School
1st place Drum Major – South Lafourche High School
2nd place Drum Major – South Terrebonne High School
1st place Percussion – South Terrebonne High School
2nd place Percussion – South Lafourche High School
1st place Overall Band – South Lafourche High School
Class 3A
1st place Auxiliary – Central Lafourche High School
2nd place Auxiliary – Thibodaux High School
1st place Drum Major – Central Lafourche High School
1st place Percussion- Central Lafourche High School
2nd place Percussion – H.L. Bourgeois High School
1st place Overall Band – Central Lafourche High School
2nd place Overall Band – Terrebonne High School

By school:

Central Lafourche:

Auxiliary I

Percussion I

Drum Major I

Overall Band I

Best Overall Auxiliary

Best Overall Percussion

Best Drum Major

Best Overall Band

Overall Best in State!

Outstanding Percussion

Outstanding Drum Major

 

E.D. White:

1st place Auxiliary

2nd place Percussion

2nd place Overall Band

 

Ellender:

Auxiliary 1

Percussion 2

Drum Major 1

Overall band 2

 

H.L. Bourgeois:

Superior Color Guard

Superior Percussion

Superior Drum Major

Superior Band

Class AAA Rankings (out of 13 bands):

4th Place Band

2nd Place Percussion

4th Place Color Guard

Overall Rankings (out of 36 bands):

9th Place Band

5th Place Percussion

10th Place Color Guard

 

South Lafourche: 

Class AA awards:

Band (1) 1st

Auxiliary (1) 1st

Percussion (1) 2nd

Drum Major (1) 1st

Best overall band small class (A & AA combined)

Top 10 placement: 6th

 

South Terrebonne:

Superior rating in drum major

Superior rating in percussion

Superior rating auxiliary

Superior rating in overall band

In Class AA

2nd place drum major

1st place percussion

3rd place auxiliary

 

Thibodaux

Auxiliary 1

Percussion 1

Drum Major 1

Overall Band 1

Colorguard 2nd place in class AAA

 

Terrebonne

Class AAA

Sweepstakes

Auxiliary I

Percussion I

Drum Majors I

Overall Band I

Class AAA Best Overall Band 2nd Place

Top 10 Bands out of 36 Bands: 5th Place Terrebonne High School

 

Vandebilt:

Excellent ratings in the categories of Band, Auxiliary, and Drum Major, and a Superior rating in the category of Percussion!

Band was 3rd place in Class A.

Percussion was 1st Place in Class A.

Percussion was 3rd place overall out of 36 bands.

STAFF

