Area Marching Bands have successful shows at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship

Nine area high school marching bands performed at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Lafayette.
Thirty-six bands from across Louisiana competed. Four of our local schools placed in the top 10 Louisiana State Marching Bands. First place Grand Champions was the Central Lafourche Trojan Lancer Band! Also placing were: 5th place, Terrebonne High School; 6th place, South Lafourche High School; 9th place H.L. Bourgeois High School.
Other awards for the different school who participated included:
Overall Band Small Class: 1st place, South Lafourche High School
1st place Drum Major – Central Lafourche High School
Central Lafourche:
Auxiliary I
Percussion I
Drum Major I
Overall Band I
Best Overall Auxiliary
Best Overall Percussion
Best Drum Major
Best Overall Band
Overall Best in State!
Outstanding Percussion
Outstanding Drum Major
E.D. White:
1st place Auxiliary
2nd place Percussion
2nd place Overall Band
Ellender:
Auxiliary 1
Percussion 2
Drum Major 1
Overall band 2
H.L. Bourgeois:
Superior Color Guard
Superior Percussion
Superior Drum Major
Superior Band
Class AAA Rankings (out of 13 bands):
4th Place Band
2nd Place Percussion
4th Place Color Guard
Overall Rankings (out of 36 bands):
9th Place Band
5th Place Percussion
10th Place Color Guard
South Lafourche:
Class AA awards:
Band (1) 1st
Auxiliary (1) 1st
Percussion (1) 2nd
Drum Major (1) 1st
Best overall band small class (A & AA combined)
Top 10 placement: 6th
South Terrebonne:
Superior rating in drum major
Superior rating in percussion
Superior rating auxiliary
Superior rating in overall band
In Class AA
2nd place drum major
1st place percussion
3rd place auxiliary
Thibodaux:
Auxiliary 1
Percussion 1
Drum Major 1
Overall Band 1
Colorguard 2nd place in class AAA
Terrebonne:
Class AAA
Sweepstakes
Auxiliary I
Percussion I
Drum Majors I
Overall Band I
Class AAA Best Overall Band 2nd Place
Top 10 Bands out of 36 Bands: 5th Place Terrebonne High School
Vandebilt:
Excellent ratings in the categories of Band, Auxiliary, and Drum Major, and a Superior rating in the category of Percussion!
Band was 3rd place in Class A.
Percussion was 1st Place in Class A.
Percussion was 3rd place overall out of 36 bands.