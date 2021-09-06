Area under Flash Flood Watch

All of Terrebonne Parish and parts of northern Lafourche are under a Flash Flood Watch from noon today until 9 pm.

Rain and storms will spread into the area today. Some of the storms will be slow moving and cause some flooding.

With catch basins and drainage ditches clogged with storm debris, a rain storm or even a shower has the potential to cause property or house flooding. Public Works Drainage Dept. crews are moving about the parish trying to clear ditches and catch basins, but the number of crews is very limited. Please help us to help you!

If the catch basin or drainage ditch in front of your property is clogged with storm debris, please clear them before the rains arrive. Wind damage was caused by the hurricane, but flooding because of clogged drainage facilities after the storm is preventable.