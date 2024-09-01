Artistic submissions are now open for Synergy Bank’s 2025 Community Calendar

Calling all local artists and photographers! Synergy Bank is seeking submissions for their 2025 Community Calendar.

“Our calendar showcases photos and artwork of local people, events, places, and the unique culture of our communities in Terrebonne, Lafourche, Pointe Coupee, and East Baton Rouge Parishes,” reads a statement from Synergy Bank.

Calendars are professionally printed and distributed for free to Synergy Bank customers at all 10 branches in Houma, Thibodaux, Gray, New Roads, Livonia, Central, and Baton Rouge. If your work is selected, you will receive a one-time $40 payment for each image used in the 2025 Community Calendar.

If you are a local artist, submit your images here or by email at marketing@synergybank.com. The deadline to submit is September 30, 2024. Winners will be notified by October 31, 2024.

For more information, please visit Synergy Bank on Facebook.