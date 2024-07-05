As temperatures rise, prepare your home for extreme heat

Jeaux on the Geaux: Local Entrepreneur Creates Community Hub for Coffee & ConnectionJuly 5, 2024
LSU researchers discover ‘swamp power’ preserved ancient underwater forestsJuly 5, 2024
Experts have been issuing more heat advisories as we get further into the summer. These high temperatures often lead to increased energy spending as maintaining a comfortable indoor temperature requires that the HVAC system run more often.
Despite these temperatures, it is still possible to keep energy spending low with some smaller projects and swaps around the home.
- One of the easiest strategies is blocking the sun from entering your home, especially if your windows receive direct sunlight during the day. Window coverings like curtains can reduce the thermal gain that occurs near windows from the sun. For a slightly larger project, solar films and screens can be installed over existing windows to reduce the load on your home’s HVAC system.
- Another simple change is switching off smaller devices like televisions, lights and computers when not in use, which can reduce your energy usage. Countertop appliances in your kitchen like the toaster or coffee maker use energy even when not in use, so unplugging them can reduce your home’s overall energy usage as well.
- Additionally, now is a great time to make sure your air conditioning unit is running as efficiently as possible. Make sure that you are changing your air filters as often as recommended for your model. If your system is slightly older, you can have it tested for leaks to make sure it is efficiently cooling your home and seal any of these leaks.
- Larger swaps like a more efficient HVAC unit or new windows are expensive projects, but there are also many small ways to improve your home’s efficiency. It’s smart to follow heat advisories carefully and make sure everyone in your family, especially young children and the elderly, are staying safe during high temperatures.
The LSU AgCenter provides the people of Louisiana with research-based educational information. To learn more visit LSU Ag online.