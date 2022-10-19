As temps drop, follow these safety tips for portable space heaters!

When the weather turns cold, it can bring a chill into our homes. Unfortunately, heating our homes also brings a higher risk of fires depending on the equipment used.

Based on 2014-2018 annual averages, 81 percent of home heating fire deaths involved stationary or portable space heaters. The leading factor contributing to home heating fires (25 percent) was failure to clean, principally from solid-fueled heating equipment, primarily chimneys. Half of the home heating fire deaths were caused by having heating equipment to close too things that can burn, such as upholstered furniture, clothing mattresses or bedding.

Portable space heaters have become a popular way to supplement central heating or heat one room. If you plan to use portable electric space heaters, make sure to follow these tips and recommendations: HEATER CHECKLIST Purchase a heater with the seal of a qualified testing laboratory.

Keep the heater at least 3 feet (1 metre) away from anything that can burn, including people.

Choose a heater with a thermostat and overheat protection.

Place the heater on a solid, flat surface.

Make sure your heater has an auto shut-off to turn the heater off if it tips over.

Keep space heaters out of the way of foot traffic. Never block an exit.

Keep children away from the space heater.

Plug the heater directly into the wall outlet. Never use an extension cord.

Space heaters should be turned off and unplugged when you leave the room or go to bed.

