Asmita Ghimire, RN Named Latest Terrebonne General Daisy Award Recipient

Asmita Ghimire, RN, has won the latest award. She has been a part of the Terrebonne General family for three years. She currently works in the Critical Care Unit, where she is passionate about delivering quality patient care. “Each decision you make plays a crucial role in a patient’s recovery. It’s satisfying to see how my input helps aid in the recovery of critical patients with the support of my co-workers and providers,” said Ghimire.


The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes the “super-human work done by nurses every day.” Patients can nominate a staff member by downloading the form and mailing it to: Terrebonne General Health System, Administration, Atth: Daisy Coordinator, P.O. Box 6037, Houma, LA 70341

