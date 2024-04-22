Aspiring Troopers Report for Louisiana State Police Cadet Class #104

Baton Rouge – On April 21, 2024, 63 men and women arrived at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy to begin their training before earning the right to call themselves Louisiana State Troopers. Each Cadet brings their individual life experiences with them, culminating together into Cadet Class 104. As others before it, this class will add to the rich State Police history dating back to 1922 with the establishment of the Louisiana Highway Commission consisting of 16 motorcycle patrol officers. In 1936, separate divisions of statewide law enforcement combined to form a modern, well equipped, and well trained force known today as the Louisiana State Police.

During their 24 weeks at the Academy, Cadets will receive classroom instruction as well as the practical application of lessons learned in numerous areas such as defensive tactics, advanced firearms, emergency vehicle operations, civil unrest, ethics, fair and impartial policing, use of force and de-escalation, and impaired driving detection. Additionally, Cadets will participate in a community service project, allowing them to engage with those they will ultimately serve. Upon completion of the Academy, graduating Troopers will participate in a 16 week field training program where they will apply lessons learned in the Academy while receiving instruction from highly trained Troopers across the State of Louisiana.

Cadet Class 105 is anticipated to begin in the fall of 2024. Look for more information on our social media platforms. Louisiana State Police remains dedicated to recruiting the best men and women from across the state and nation. To learn more about how you can become a Louisiana State Trooper, visithttps://lsp.org/ recruitment/ where you can find information on the recruiting and training process. There you can also obtain information on our benefits, qualifications, and most frequently asked questions. To speak with a LSP recruiter, email the recruiting section at LSPRecruiting@la.gov. For those applicants seeking immediate employment opportunities, positions are available within the Louisiana Department of Public Safety Police through the Louisiana State Civil Service System. For more information on DPS Police visit https://lsp.org/about/ leadershipsections/support/ dps-police/. To apply for a career with DPS visit https://www. governmentjobs.com/careers/ louisiana.