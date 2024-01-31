At least one person shot during incident at intersection of MLK Blvd and Savanne

Gov. Jeff Landry Announces New Appointments at Press Conference at Nicholls State UniversityJanuary 31, 2024
Chackbay Man Charged with Sex Crimes Involving a ChildJanuary 31, 2024
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that TPSO is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred near the intersection of MLK Blvd and Savanne Road in Houma, shortly after4 PM today. Authorities have confirmed that the incident has left at least 1 person shot, who was airlifted to an out of area hospital. The victim is considered in stable condition at this time.
This is an active and ongoing investigation, and additional details will be provided as they become available.