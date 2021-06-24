ATHENA Award Honors Women Leadership

Women’s Business Alliance of Houma is accepting applications for the ATHENA Award. ATHENA International has celebrated the award since 1982 with the mission of supporting, developing, and honoring leaders who inspire women to achieve their full potential.

The ATHENA Award highlights women who strive toward the highest standards of personal and professional achievement, excel in their field, devote themselves to the community in a purposeful way, and forge paths of leadership for other women to follow. The ATHENA Award has been honored since 2007 and past award recipients include Lori LeBlanc, Angie Pellegrin, Sharon Bergeron, Natalie Bergeron, and Dr. Brenda Babin.

Nominations opened on June 11 and run until September 13. The banquet that honors the award recipient will be held in Fall at a monthly luncheon. Click here to download the nomination form which can be submitted electronically to info@wbahouma.org, or mailed to 6133 LA-311, Houma, LA 70360.

Women’s Business Alliance of Houma aims to improve the quality of life for women by empowering them in their professional and personal endeavors and/or relationships. The membership-based organization enriches its members with opportunities that include networking, education, and community involvement. For more information, visit http://www.wbahouma.org/.