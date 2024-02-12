Athena Award nominations, scholarship applications sought

HOUMA – The Women’s Business Alliance of the Bayou Region is accepting nominations for its annual Athena Award and applications for its college scholarships until April 12, 2024.

The Athena Award honors an individual who strives toward the highest levels of personal and professional accomplishment, excels in his or her chosen field, provides a valuable service to improve quality of life in the community and forges a path of leadership for women to follow. Previous Athena Award honorees include Dr. Kristine Strickland, Gloria Williams, Julie Pellegrin, Angie Pitre, Lori Davis and Arlanda Williams.

The WBA annually awards $1,000 scholarships each to a graduating high school senior from Terrebonne or Lafourche Parish and a nontraditional college student. The nontraditional application must also be from a local resident who is age 25 or older and returned to a Louisiana college to pursue a degree.