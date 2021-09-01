AT&T Continues to Work to Bring Customers Back Online

Many Louisiana residents have had AT&T service outages and the company said it’s actively working to bring people back online.

According to the company, Hurricane Ida has caused significant impacts to their network in the state. The storm caused Louisiana wireless networks to operate at 60 percent of normal capacity and outages were due to power outages, flooding, and storm damage. As of August 31, in just 48 hours since Hurricane Ida’s landfall, the wireless network reported they were operating at more than 90 percent of normal capacity.

Sixteen mobile satellite cell towers on-air with additional assets are on the way to aid in the recovery efforts. “We understand how important it is to stay connected,” the company said, “ and will continue to work around the clock until all service is restored.”

For continued updates, visit their website.