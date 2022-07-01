AT&T Expands Fiber Network to Help Close Digital Divide in the Houma Area

AT&T* is expanding its award winning internet service to more residential and small business locations across the Houma area.

This week, AT&T announced new availability of AT&T Fiber to more than 1,300 residential and small business locations in parts of Houma East.

“At both the state and local levels, we are working to identify opportunities to support expansion of high-speed connectivity in communities across the state, and this type of investment from AT&T is exactly what keeps our communities competitive and prepared for growth and opportunities in today’s economy,” said House Speaker Pro Tempore, Tanner Magee.

The expanded network will give more customers access to ultra-fast home internet speeds up to 5-Gigs.[1] Customers can sign up to be notified when AT&T Fiber is available to their address through att.com/notifyme.

“The performance and reliability of fiber-optic connections are critical to businesses and residents across Houma, and this type of investment in modern, high-speed infrastructure is vital for our community,” Gordon Dove, Terrebonne Parish President.

AT&T is committed to connecting more Americans to reliable, high-speed broadband internet in several ways, including expanding and upgrading our network and participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

The ACP provides eligible households with a benefit of up to $30 a month and up to $75 on qualifying Tribal lands to reduce the cost of broadband service and can be applied to all our AT&T Fiber speed tiers.

Additionally, we recently introduced a new plan to our Access from AT&T program, providing internet speeds of up to 100 Mbps for $0 when combined with ACP.

“We are continually working to help close the digital divide by expanding our fiber footprint and delivering ultra-fast internet that keeps residents and businesses connected,” said Eric Jones, Regional Director, AT&T Louisiana. “We are committed to investing in the modern, high-speed network infrastructure necessary in today’s economy, and we are also committed to supporting consumers to help remove connectivity obstacles for income-eligible homes.”

AT&T Fiber, now delivering speeds of up to 5-Gigs, is truly internet that upgrades everything. Offering consumers the fastest internet[2] paired with network reliability, AT&T Fiber supports the powerfully interconnected home, work and family life. Our straightforward pricing eliminates annual contracts, data caps, equipment fees and price increases at 12 months, for all new customers. Plus, AT&T ActiveArmor SM internet security and next-gen Wi-Fi are included at no additional cost.

For more information and to check availability for all speed tiers of AT&T Fiber from 300 Mbps up to 5-Gigs, visit att.com/getfiber.