AT&T to provide 500 hot meals to first responders at Houma location

In efforts to support the community after the devastation from Hurricane Ida, AT&T is hosting First Responders at an AT&T store in Houma to provide 500 hot meals and other relief items on Wednesday.

The meals include jambalaya, green beans, snack cakes and drinks.

The company will also offer a charging station trailer, water bottles, appreciation bags with PPE and other relief items.

the New Orleans organization SBP will be in attendance to offer resources for navigating the hurricane recovery process.

The event begins at noon on Sept. 8 at the AT&T Store at 1344 W. Tunnel Blvd.