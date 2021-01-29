AG Informs Consumers of Recently Recalled Child Products

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is urging parents, guardians, and consumers to be mindful of several child products that have been recently recalled.
“As Attorney General, I am committed to making our state a safer place for families,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry. “Taking a brief moment to learn about these recalled products can help ensure the well-being of Louisiana’s youth.”
Attorney General Jeff Landry listed the following recalled products:
For more information on these products and consumer remedies for them, view the Winter 2020 Safety Box here.