AG Informs Consumers of Recently Recalled Child Products

January 29, 2021
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is urging parents, guardians, and consumers to be mindful of several child products that have been recently recalled.

“As Attorney General, I am committed to making our state a safer place for families,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry. “Taking a brief moment to learn about these recalled products can help ensure the well-being of Louisiana’s youth.”



Attorney General Jeff Landry listed the following recalled products:

  • Morfboard Skate & Scoot Scooters by Jakks Pacific
  • Toddler Boots by Target
  • Nash Convertible Cribs by Serena & Lily
  • Ron Jon Surf Shop Sippy Cup by Porter World Trade
  • Eco Baby Spoons and Forks, Eco Feeding Spoons, and Eco Placemat Feeding Sets by Herobility
  • Western Chief Toddler Boots by Washington Shoe Company; Sold Exclusively at Target
  • Children’s Flashlights by Spirit Halloween
  • Child Bicycle Seats by Burley
  • Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Four Models of Playards by Graco
  • Infant-Toddler Girl’s One-Piece Rashguard Swimsuits by Target

For more information on these products and consumer remedies for them, view the Winter 2020 Safety Box here.


