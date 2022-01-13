Attorney General Jeff Landry Responds to United States Supreme Court Decision About COVID Mandates

Attorney General Jeff Landry, who filed lawsuits against Joe Biden’s mandates on private businesses and healthcare workers, issued the following statement about the breaking decisions by the United States Supreme Court:

“While I am ecstatic the Supreme Court agreed with us and upheld our victory at the Fifth Circuit over OSHA’s mandate on private businesses, I am extremely concerned about the expansive power the Court has now given to the Secretary of HHS under the most flimsy regulatory authority.

As I am hopeful the OSHA decision brings relief to the millions of Americans whose lives were going to be impacted by Biden’s overreach, I am devastated for our healthcare heroes whom the government is now forcing to violate their consciences in order to keep their jobs.

I remain steadfast in my belief that healthcare decisions should be made by individuals, not dictated by bureaucrats intent on forcing medical procedures on people who do not want or need them.”