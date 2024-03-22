Attorney General Liz Murrill leads coalition of 16 states against Biden’s attack on LNG

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill is leading a coalition of 16 states in a lawsuit against President Joe Biden and the United States Department of Energy over the unlawful decision to ban new liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.

The State of Louisiana is joined by the States of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

On January 26, 2024, President Biden and his Department of Energy halted all new approvals of LNG exports to non-Free-Trade Agreement countries effective immediately. This decision ignores the clear text of the Natural Gas Act and departs from decades of agency policy. Just six months ago, the Department of Energy even acknowledged, “There is no factual or legal basis” for halting approval of LNG exports.

Biden’s decision causes serious harm to Plaintiff States, local communities counting on LNG-related investment, and the energy sector itself. This ban will also disrupt the development and production of natural gas and gives us no choice but to turn to the courts to enforce the law.

“The Biden administration’s illegal attacks on American energy jeopardizes the livelihoods of thousands of hard-working Louisiana men and women, millions of dollars in tax revenue, and billions of dollars in infrastructure. LNG continues to have an enormous positive economic impact for our state – especially on our hard-hit coastal communities, which continue to recover from a recent series of devastating hurricanes. Jobs like these grow the economy, reduce crime, and help address the out-migration problem. The people of Louisiana are proud to power this nation. I’m ready to fight for them,” said Attorney General Murrill.

“Instead of supporting clean energy production right here at home, the Biden Administration is hijacking the global energy supply chain to the detriment of Louisiana, our Nation, international stability and developing democracies abroad. That is why we are seeking a preliminary injunction to stop this ban on LNG and protect Louisiana energy,” said General Murrill.