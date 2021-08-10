Attorney General: Louisiana, Alabama Launch Initiative to Gather Info on Social Media Censorship

From the Office of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry:

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall today launched an initiative aimed at addressing censorship on social media platforms. As part of the initiative, the official websites of each attorney general now provides a “Social Media Censorship Complaint Form” for the public to report abuses by Big Tech.

Attorney General Landry and Attorney General Marshall are encouraging citizens in their states who have been censored online to file formal complaints. The information provided in these complaints will be kept confidential, in accordance with each state’s laws, and will be actively reviewed and thoroughly analyzed to determine whether the reported conduct by social media companies constitutes a violation of federal or state law.

“From political speech to healthcare research to economic activity, Big Tech has censored content to fit their ideological bents – violating users’ rights to silence opposition. Social media platforms have altered and deleted content, blocked and restricted access, removed and banned accounts, and more,” said Attorney General Landry. “I encourage all who have been impacted to file a complaint, and I hope this initiative will expose just how far-reaching the suppression has been.”

“Big Tech is not the Ministry of Truth. It should concern us all when platforms that hold such tremendous power and influence over information wield that power in contradiction of—and with undisguised disdain for—the foundational American principles of free speech and freedom of the press,” said Attorney General Marshall. “The censorship campaign currently being waged by giant corporate oligarchs like Facebook and Twitter is, in a word, un-American.

“I encourage anyone and everyone who has been censored on social media to file a formal complaint with my office,” Attorney General Marshall continued. “The process is simple and straightforward—and will provide us with important information to fight the growing menace of censorship by the great malefactors of tech.”