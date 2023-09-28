Audubon Ave. closed from Menard St. to LA 1 to repair water main

All Thibodaux area schools implement early bus dismissal todaySeptember 28, 2023
IMMEDIATE ROAD CLOSURE – 12:20pm 9.28.2023
Effective immediately, Audubon Avenue will be completely closed to thru traffic between Menard Street and LA. Highway 1. This closure is due to a busted water main that has also affected the water pressure throughout parts of the City of Thibodaux – Municipal Government.
Local Schools in our area may dismiss early due to low water pressure. Please follow the Lafourche Parish School District and Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux pages for instruction.
The City of Thibodaux Public Works Department is actively on scene attempting to remedy the issue.
We apologize for any inconvenience.