August storm chances heating up

As is typical for August, we are monitoring a system of low pressure as its probability for formation increases. This system has been upgraded to 70 percent chance of formation over the next week. Currently, forecasts show it heading in a general west-northwestward direction. At this time, the second disturbance looks like it will hang out over water, possibly not forming into anything serious.

The next name on the list is Fred, followed by Grace.

From the National Hurricane Center:

On this Monday morning over the Atlantic basin, a low pressure system is located about 150 miles east of Barbados, and the associated sowers and thunderstorms have become more concentrated. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form later today or tonight while the low moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. It has a high (70 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and five days. The disturbance is forecast to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles tonight, then move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday, and be near Hispaniola around the middle of this week. Tropical storm watches or warnings could be required today with shorter-than-normal lead times for portions of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. In addition, heavy rains and flooding are likely for the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Interests in those areas should monitor the progress of this system.

Elsewhere, an elongated low pressure area is located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Development of this system is becoming less likely during the next few days while it moves toward the west or west-southwest at around 10 mph. It has a low (10 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and a low (20 percent) chance during the next five days.