Author of Bayou Farewell to speak at upcoming CRCL event

The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana announced that Mike Tidwell will be the guest speaker at their upcoming lecture in Houma. The event will be held on April 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum. Tidwell predicted in vivid detail the Hurricane Katrina disaster in his award-winning 2003 book Bayou Farewell: The Rich Life and Tragic Death of Louisiana’s Cajun Coast (Pantheon/Vintage). He considers south Louisiana his second home after “boat hitchhiking” through the bayous, working as a deck hand on shrimp boats and crab boats and falling in love with the wetlands and Cajun culture.

Tidwell is the author of five other books, including The Ravaging Tide, In the Mountains of Heaven and The Ponds of Kalambayi. A former National Endowment for the Arts fellow, Tidwell has published his work in Audubon, National Geographic Traveler, Reader’s Digest, Washingtonian and many other publications. His frequent articles for The Washington Post have earned him four Lowell Thomas Awards, the highest prize in American travel journalism. A passionate conservationist, he is founder and director of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network. He lives in Takoma Park, Maryland, with his wife and their cat, Macy Gray.

The free event will include light snacks and refreshments. CRCLectures is a bimonthly series hosted by the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana. The Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum is located at 7910 W Park Ave, in Houma. Register for the event online here.