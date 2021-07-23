Authorities investigating boat fatality in Lafourche

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a single vessel fatality that occurred on July 22 in Lafourche Parish.

Agents received a call at about 12 p.m. about a single vessel incident on Grand Bayou. Agents learned that John Sutton, 71, of Thibodaux, passed away following the incident.

Agents learned that Sutton was following another vessel when his boat began to take on water and he entered the water without a personal flotation device (PFD). The vessel in front turned around to help Sutton who was struggling to stay afloat.

The man in the vessel was only able to grab an unresponsive Sutton enough to pull him to the bank where he immediately began Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and called for help. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office then arrived on scene and took over the CPR. Sutton was not able to be resuscitated and was declared deceased on scene. His body was turned over to the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office.

LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. It is unknown at this time what caused Sutton’s vessel to take on water and for him to enter the water.