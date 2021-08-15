Authorities investigating fatal Houma apartment fire

Local authorities are investigating an apartment fire in Houma that left one person dead.

From BCFD:

On Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 1:52 pm, Bayou Cane Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a

working structure fire at 400 Westside Blvd. Apt. 239.

Upon arrival, BCFD units found the second-story unit burning. Crews made entry and quickly extinguished the fire. The fire was contained to only one unit and the remaining units suffered only light smoke and water damage. While searching the upstairs, adjacent apartment, crews located a victim who was confirmed deceased.

BCFD, TPSO, and the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office are actively investigating the events surrounding

the fire. The origin and cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the BCFD Fire Investigation

Division.

At this time, the victim of the fire has not yet been identified. We would like to thank the Louisiana

State Fire Marshal’s Office for their assistance as well as Fire Dispatch at Terrebonne Parish Communication

District, Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs Office and Acadian Ambulance Service.