Authorities searching for missing Galliano woman with mental illness

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 42-year-old Michelle Griffin of West 135th Street in Galliano. She was last seen on May 19, 2021, on East 178th Street in Galliano walking toward East Main Street.

Griffin suffers from mental illnesses and impaired vision. She is described as 5’3″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing denim shorts and no shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.