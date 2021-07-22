Authorities searching for missing Gray teen

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Cameron Morales of Highland Oaks in Gray.

He was last seen just before 1 p.m. on July 22, 2021, when he left his residence without permission after an argument with a family member.

Morales is described as 6’6” tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts, with Nike sneakers. He was wearing a baseball cap, and a backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.