Authorities searching for Larose runaway teen

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Logan Waguespack of West 11th Street in Larose. He was last seen at his grandparents’ residence on LA Highway 3235 in Larose at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

He left the residence with a bag of clothes.

Logan Waguespack is described as 5’10” tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts and flip-flops.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 9-1-1.